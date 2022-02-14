Delhi Police arrests rape accused from Bihar

The crime branch of Delhi Police has arrested Mohd Keshar, a wanted criminal, and successfully solved a case of rape under POCSO Act. The accused was on run since 2019 and had been declared a proclaimed offender. The police had also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for any information leading to his arrest. The accused was hired by a member of the victim's family for painting a house in 2019. During day time, on finding the ten-year-old handicapped victim alone, he violated the girl. When the family members searched her, they found that one room of the house was locked from inside, they looked from the window and found that the alleged was sexually assaulting the minor girl. They tried to catch the accused, but he ran away.A rape case of the minor girl was registered at the police station in Kishan Garh, Delhi. To arrest the accused, sources were deployed and technical surveillance was mounted. The fruitful result came out when the team received a tip-off regarding the whereabouts of accused Mohd Keshar in Arariya, Bihar. Acting on the secret information, a trap was laid at Battarwadi, Arariya, Bihar. The accused was overpowered and apprehended by the police.