Delhi Police arrests parole jumper

Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested one convict Pramod Vats who was absconding by jumping parole. In 2011, Pramod and his brothers shot dead a person in Palam village. A case was registered and all three accused were arrested during investigation. All three brothers were convicted in that case and are serving a life sentence. Pramod got furlough during the COVID-19 outbreak in March, 2020 and was supposed to surrender in February 2021.He had no source of income, as such, he decided to join the gangsters with whom he made close contacts in Jail and for said purpose, he did not surrender and absconded. Raid was conducted on the instance of a secret informer and the accused was apprehended from a house of close contact located in Palam Village.