Delhi Police arrests one member of sextortion gang from Rajasthan

Delhi police has arrested Asib, a member of the Sextortion Gang from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. Accused indulge in extorting money from innocent citizens by creating fake Facebook profiles of girls through screen recording of video calls on WhatsApp. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he created fake Facebook profiles of girls and contacted victims on WhatsApp after exchanging mobile numbers on Messenger. The videos were made while communicating with them on Facebook and Whatsapp. The victims would receive WhatsApp Video Calls in which a pre-recorded video of a woman indulged in obscene acts would be played on another phone and this Video would appear on the mobile screen of the victims. The accused caller would then screen-record the Video of the victim indulged in obscene acts. Thereafter the accused would contact the victims, impersonating Crime Branch and Youtube officials in order to extort money on the pretext of lodging a police complaint and removing videos from Youtube.