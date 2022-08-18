Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Delhi Police arrests one accused in murder of West Bengal resident

Delhi police has arrested one accused identified as Man Kumar, wanted in a gruesome murder of victim Nanda, a resident of West Bengal. He was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh. The accused has allegedly murdered the victim in suspicion of his affair with her wife. He warned Nanda to stay away from his wife but he refused. So he conspired with his friend Ravi Kanaujia to eliminate him. He along with Ravi offered Nanda to drink and after the party, they slaughtered his neck with knife and fled away from the spot. During the investigation, Ravi was arrested, but Man Kumar was absconding since 2018. Police developed information that Man Kumar frequently visits the areas of Jogbani and Forbesgang, Distt. Araria, Bihar and concealing his location. He had also spent considerable time in Nepal, where he had been hiding for a long time. On the basis of secret input, the police team zeroed in on the movement of wanted accused Man Kumar in the Jogbani market, Araria, Bihar and apprehended him.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.