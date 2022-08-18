Delhi Police arrests one accused in murder of West Bengal resident

Delhi police has arrested one accused identified as Man Kumar, wanted in a gruesome murder of victim Nanda, a resident of West Bengal. He was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh. The accused has allegedly murdered the victim in suspicion of his affair with her wife. He warned Nanda to stay away from his wife but he refused. So he conspired with his friend Ravi Kanaujia to eliminate him. He along with Ravi offered Nanda to drink and after the party, they slaughtered his neck with knife and fled away from the spot. During the investigation, Ravi was arrested, but Man Kumar was absconding since 2018. Police developed information that Man Kumar frequently visits the areas of Jogbani and Forbesgang, Distt. Araria, Bihar and concealing his location. He had also spent considerable time in Nepal, where he had been hiding for a long time. On the basis of secret input, the police team zeroed in on the movement of wanted accused Man Kumar in the Jogbani market, Araria, Bihar and apprehended him.