Delhi Police arrests man for molesting PhD student at JNU campus

Delhi Police on January 23 arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly molesting a female PhD student of Jawaharlal Nehru University. The incident took place in the campus area on January 17. According to the police, the accused is not a student of JNU. He came on a scooty inside the campus and tried to molest her and ran away with her mobile phone, which was later recovered. He was under the influence of alcohol during the incident. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-West Gaurav Sharma on January 23 said, “We tracked the accused, Akshay in Munirka. Over 60 police personnel worked on the case.”