Delhi Police arrests carjacker-cum-robber

Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a desperate auto lifter, identified as Radhey from Charkhi Dadri, Haryana. The accused Radhey had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court in a robbery and carjacking case. He was changing his address and location frequently and was evading his arrest deliberately. With the help of specialised technical investigation, Radhey was traced in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana. He was running an event management business at Charkhi Dadri to hoodwink his criminal activities.