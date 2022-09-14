Delhi Police arrests a murder accused

Delhi Police arrested an absconding criminal namely Harsh Rawat. He is involved in a murder case. In 2020, the accused and his two friends murdered a boy in Bindapur area and fled from the spot. In this regard, the police received a complaint. Under this, the police registered a case and an investigation was taken up. During the investigation, the police arrested two culprits but the prime accused Harsh was absconding. The court has declared him proclaimed offender in the case. Recently, the police team received secret information that the accused is residing in Kapurthala of Punjab. As per the information, a Police team was constituted and a trap was laid in the particular area and apprehended the accused person. During interrogation, he confessed his crime.