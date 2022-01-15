Delhi Police arrests 3 liquor smugglers

Delhi Police arrested three liquor suppliers carrying 90 cartons of illicit liquor in a pickup goods carrier. Police received secret information that three persons having illicit liquor would pass in a goods carrier through the Mahipalpur area of southwest Delhi. Based on the information, security personnel intercepted the goods carrier and asked the driver to stop, but he tried to escape. However, he was caught after a brief chase. The Goods Carrier driver was identified as Arvind and two helpers as Amit, and Alok. Police recovered a total of 90 cartons of illicit liquor recovered from the rear side of the vehicle.