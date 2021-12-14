Delhi Police arrest notorious murder accused

Delhi Police special cell has arrested a notorious criminal, Taj. He was wanted in two murder cases of Khayala police station limits. He was absconding for about two years. During the surveillance of his associates, it was found that the accused was hiding in the areas of Lucknow and Bahraich in UP. Further Information in this regard was gathered and a sharp vigil was kept on activities of accused Taj and his associates in the area by the team. Efforts of more than two months succeeded and the police team received specific information that wanted criminal would go to Lucknow from Bahraich. The police team laid a trap at said place and nabbed the accused. During interrogation, he disclosed that he was hiding in UP for the last 6 months to evade arrest in two murder cases. The process to declare him a proclaimed offender by the court was going on.