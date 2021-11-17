{"id":"2920073","source":"DNA","title":"Delhi Police arrest Nigerian drug peddler, recover 513 gm heroin ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Delhi Police has nabbed a Nigerian drug peddler and recovered a total of 513 gram of fine quality heroin with worth over Rs 5 crore. Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shankar Chaudhary said, “The operation was carried out jointly by Dwarka District Police CAIF, Anti-Narcotics cell. The accused has been living in India illegally.”","summary":"Delhi Police has nabbed a Nigerian drug peddler and recovered a total of 513 gram of fine quality heroin with worth over Rs 5 crore. Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shankar Chaudhary said, “The operation was carried out jointly by Dwarka District Police CAIF, Anti-Narcotics cell. The accused has been living in India illegally.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-delhi-police-arrest-nigerian-drug-peddler-recover-513-gm-heroin-2920073","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/17/1005782-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/1711_DNA_ANI_STORY_26.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637162402","publish_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 08:50 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 08:50 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920073"}