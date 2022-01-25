Delhi Police apprehends man for extorting money from women

Delhi Police has arrested one accused Sahil Sachdeva who allegedly used to extort money from the victim by threatening to share her private photos and videos on social media. During the interrogation, Sahil revealed that he had created a matrimonial account after being unemployed for a long time. He would take objectionable pictures and videos of victims through video calls under the pretext of marriage. Later he used to blackmail the victims in order to extort money from them. Sahil was apprehended by the police after one of the victims registered a complaint against him. The police found that he had extorted a number of girls to the tune of more than Rs 2 lakh each.The mobile phone of the accused having intimate pictures and videos of more than four girls has been recovered from the possession of the accused Sahil.