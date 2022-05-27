Delhi: PM Modi inaugurates ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav’ at Pragati Maidan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's biggest Drone Festival – ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022’ on 27 May at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. The Prime Minister will also interact with Kisan drone pilots. He will also witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with start-ups in the drone exhibition centre. ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022’ is a two-day event. More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition.