Delhi: PM Modi explains benefits of new bio-fuel plants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 virtually inaugurated the Indian Oil 2G Ethanol Plant at Panipat Refinery. The PM addressed the gathering and lauded the benefits of the new bio-fuel plants saying that they will increase employment and will benefit the farmers. “In our country, that worships nature, biofuel is significant for protecting nature. Our farmers understand this better. Biofuel for us means green fuel that saves the environment,” the PM said. “New bio-fuel plants are being set up, this will provide employment and give rise to new opportunities. All villagers and farmers will be benefitted. This was also to reduce challenges of pollution in the country,” he added.