Delhi: Plumes of smoke continue to emanate from Bhalswa landfill site

Plumes of smoke continued to emanate from the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi where a fire broke out on June 03. Locals residing near the landfill site are facing difficulties including breathing problems, rising heat, and the spreading of other diseases due to the fire. Speaking to ANI, Local said, “Houses are barely a km away from the site. Our eyes hurt, it gets difficult to breathe and the heat rises too. Fire breaks out here every year from April to June. Diseases spread too. We want this landfill removed from here.”