Delhi People protest against girl’s killing by car outside Sultanpuri PS

People protested outside Sultanpuri Police Station in Delhi on January 02. The protest is related to the killing of a 20-year-old girl who was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels in Sultanpuri area on January 01. The police said that the girl’s condition after the incident was so bad that her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off after being dragged on.