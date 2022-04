Delhi: Om Birla, Union Ministers pay floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with other Union Ministers on April 14 paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at Central Hall of Parliament on occasion of his 131st birth anniversary. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also paid floral tribute to Babasaheb.