Delhi North-West DCP inspects Jahangirpuri area ahead of anti-encroachment drive

Ahead of two-day anti-encroachment drive which was announced by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi North-West DCP Usha Rangnani on April 20 inspected the Jahangirpuri area which witnessed stone-pelting incidents during a religious procession. Jahangirpuri is the same area where clashes broke out during ‘Shobha Yatra’ on April 16. The anti-encroachment drive will conclude on April 21.