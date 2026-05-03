Delhi News Who Was Aman Kumar Sharma Delhi Judge Found Dead At Home In Safdarjung
Aman Kumar Sharma, 30, was found hanging from a ceiling fan and his brother-in-law informed the police. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and, while suicide is suspected, all angles are being investigated, said an official.
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Aman Kumar Sharma, 30, was found hanging from a ceiling fan and his brother-in-law informed the police. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and, while suicide is suspected, all angles are being investigated, said an official.