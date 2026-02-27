Delhi News: Throats slit, Windpipes Cut; Man Allegedly Kills Pregnant Wife, 3 Daughters, Missing

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Explained: Why Pakistan and Afghanistan are at war? How Islamabad's sinister plan backfired

'Aap mujhe biryani khila dena, main aapko interview dunga': Meet actor who was called 'king of B-grade films', had no money, later became superstar, he is...

Chef Eliminated 30% Kitchen Waste and Proved Growth Doesn’t Require More Chefs

Earthquake tremors in Kolkata trigger panic, epicentre in Bangladesh

Delhi's power sector gets a boost as CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 160 crore underground cabling project, says 'preparing National Capital for next 50 years'

Radhika Merchant stuns in simple black outfit with natural no-makeup glow during business trip | See viral pics

UPSC CSE 2026 exam: Registration window closes for 933 vacancies today at upsconline.nic.in, Check details here

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding jewellery from 'ancient era', decoded; netizen say 'New trend groom with more jewellery than bride'

No end of troubles for Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia as CBI mulls moving Delhi High Court in excise policy case

Home Loan for First-Time Buyers in 2026: Rates, Subsidies & Smart Tips to Save Lakhs

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Taliban launches ‘large-scale offensive’ along Durand Line after Kabul bombing; what we know so far

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Taliban launches ‘large-scale offensive’ along border

Explained: Why Pakistan and Afghanistan are at war? How Islamabad's sinister plan backfired

Explained: Why Pakistan and Afghanistan are at war? Islamabad's plan backfired?

'Aap mujhe biryani khila dena, main aapko interview dunga': Meet actor who was called 'king of B-grade films', had no money, later became superstar, he is...

'Aap mujhe biryani khila dena, main aapko...': Meet 'king of B-grade films'

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights

Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?

Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?

Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'

Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony

Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

Delhi News Throats slit Windpipes Cut; Man Allegedly Kills Pregnant Wife 3 Daughters Missing

Delhi News: Throats slit, Windpipes Cut; Man Allegedly Kills Pregnant Wife, 3 Daughters, Missing A woman and her three minor children were found murdered with a sharp-edged weapon in outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Wednesday, with police suspecting the role of her husband in the killing. The incident was reported from Chandan Park locality, where the bodies of the woman and her three children were found inside their residence, they said. #Delhi #MurderCase #WomanKilled #ChildrenKilled #BreakingNews #CrimeNews #DelhiPolice #HindiNews #TopNews #shockingcrimes

Delhi News: Throats slit, Windpipes Cut; Man Allegedly Kills Pregnant Wife, 3 Daughters, Missing

A woman and her three minor children were found murdered with a sharp-edged weapon in outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Wednesday, with police suspecting the role of her husband in the killing.

The incident was reported from Chandan Park locality, where the bodies of the woman and her three children were found inside their residence, they said.

#Delhi #MurderCase #WomanKilled #ChildrenKilled #BreakingNews #CrimeNews #DelhiPolice

