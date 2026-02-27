Delhi News Throats slit Windpipes Cut; Man Allegedly Kills Pregnant Wife 3 Daughters Missing

Delhi News: Throats slit, Windpipes Cut; Man Allegedly Kills Pregnant Wife, 3 Daughters, Missing A woman and her three minor children were found murdered with a sharp-edged weapon in outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Wednesday, with police suspecting the role of her husband in the killing. The incident was reported from Chandan Park locality, where the bodies of the woman and her three children were found inside their residence, they said. #Delhi #MurderCase #WomanKilled #ChildrenKilled #BreakingNews #CrimeNews #DelhiPolice #HindiNews #TopNews #shockingcrimes