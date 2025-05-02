Delhi News Storm Halts Life In Delhi Flights Cancelled Roads Blocked After Storm | Delhi Storm

Delhi News: Storm Halts Life In Delhi, Flights Cancelled, Roads Blocked After Storm | Delhi Storm Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds lashed Delhi-NCR early on May 2, disrupting daily life and bringing relief from intense summer heat. Waterlogging and traffic jams were reported across the city. Delhi Airport confirmed flight delays due to the weather. Watch visuals of flooded roads and storm impact across the capital. (Delhi rain today Delhi NCR thunderstorm Delhi weather update Delhi flights cancelled waterlogging in Delhi Delhi storm visuals heavy rainfall Delhi May 2 Delhi rain Delhi airport weather alert traffic jam Delhi rain rain disrupts Delhi life weather news India)