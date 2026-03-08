Delhi News Rahul Meena Arrested in Delhi IRS Officer Daughter Case Police Reveal Details

Delhi News: Rahul Meena Arrested in Delhi IRS Officer Daughter Case Police Reveal Details In a chilling update to the South Delhi murder case, Delhi Police have revealed harrowing details regarding the arrest of 19-year-old Rahul Meena. The former domestic help is accused of the brutal rape and murder of a 22-year-old IIT Delhi graduate, the daughter of a senior IRS officer. Investigators state that the suspect gained entry into the Kailash Hills residence by deceiving household staff with the claim “aunty ne bulaya tha” to ask for money, exploiting the family's prior trust. According to police officials, the crime turned exceptionally dark as “the accused raped the victim while she was still unconscious” after he had already assaulted and strangled her with a mobile phone charging cable. During interrogation, Meena reportedly displayed a chilling lack of empathy, telling officers “it just happened” when questioned about the sequence of events. He allegedly changed into the victim's brother's clothes to hide bloodstains before fleeing the scene with stolen valuables and cash. Delhi Police have since apprehended the suspect from a hideout in Dwarka and are building a robust case to ensure the highest level of legal accountability. The investigation highlights a significant security breach, as the accused was familiar with the family’s routine and used a hidden spare key to bypass the home's digital locks. Authorities continue to interrogate Meena as they prepare to present this evidence in court.