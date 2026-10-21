FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
No lessons learnt from IIT Mumbai, student kills himself in ICT hostel

After IIT Bombay, student death at ICT Mumbai hostel

Daler Mehndi row: Rajpal Yadav calls out Uttarakhand minister for 'indecent language', Anupam Kher asks if it was necessary to humiliate singer

Daler Mehndi row: Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher stand in support of veteran singer

Delhi News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Detained At Delhi Airport, Fined Rs 50,000 Alleges AAP | BJP

Delhi News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Detained At Delhi Airport, Fined Rs 50,000 Alleges AAP | BJP

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 02:42 PM IST

Delhi News Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Detained At Delhi Airport Fined Rs 50000 Alleges AAP | BJP

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was allegedly made to wait for three hours at Delhi airport after returning from Paris, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claiming that he was later issued a challan of Rs 50,000.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was allegedly made to wait for three hours at Delhi airport after returning from Paris, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claiming that he was later issued a challan of Rs 50,000.

Bhagwant Mann
Punjab
AAP
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
No lessons learnt from IIT Mumbai, student kills himself in ICT hostel
After IIT Bombay, student death at ICT Mumbai hostel
'You are not Gen Z': What made Delhi HC say this during CJP leaders' hearing?
'You are not Gen Z': What made Delhi HC say this during CJP leaders' hearing?
Daler Mehndi row: Rajpal Yadav calls out Uttarakhand minister for 'indecent language', Anupam Kher asks if it was necessary to humiliate singer
Daler Mehndi row: Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher stand in support of veteran singer
Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan and January 4, 2018: Jodhpur Court Connection Explained
Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan and January 4, 2018
Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed in 2 hours: Why is Mukesh Ambani's mega issue different?
Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed in 2 hours: Why is Ambani's issue different?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement