Delhi News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Detained At Delhi Airport, Fined Rs 50,000 Alleges AAP | BJP

Delhi News Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Detained At Delhi Airport Fined Rs 50000 Alleges AAP | BJP
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was allegedly made to wait for three hours at Delhi airport after returning from Paris, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claiming that he was later issued a challan of Rs 50,000.
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was allegedly made to wait for three hours at Delhi airport after returning from Paris, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claiming that he was later issued a challan of Rs 50,000.