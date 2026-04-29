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INDIA
Delhi News: Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Lash Delhi-NCR, Bring Relief From Scorching Heatwaves Residents across Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat that had gripped the region over the past few days.