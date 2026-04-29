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Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 09:00 AM IST

Delhi News Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Lash Delhi-NCR Bring Relief From Scorching Heatwaves

Delhi News: Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Lash Delhi-NCR, Bring Relief From Scorching Heatwaves Residents across Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat that had gripped the region over the past few days.

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Delhi News: Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Lash Delhi-NCR, Bring Relief From Scorching Heatwaves

Residents across Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat that had gripped the region over the past few days.

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US-Iran war not over yet? Tehran says situation still ongoing despite ceasefire
US-Iran war not over yet? Tehran says situation still ongoing despite ceasefire
Viral videos: Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy stars in 'awkward reels' with fan, divides the internet, netizens go 'WTF', ask 'how much does he owe her?'
Viral videos: Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy stars in 'awkward reels' with fan
Riyan Parag allegedly caught vaping in dressing room? Know what punishment BCCI can impose on RR skipper
Riyan Parag allegedly caught vaping in dressing room? Know what punishment BCCI
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Why did Sonam Raghuvanshi get bail after 10 months in Raja Raghuvanshi case
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Why did Sonam Raghuvanshi get bail after 10 months
Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain, thunderstorm brings relief from scorching heat, check full forecast here
Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain, thunderstorm brings relief from scorching heat
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