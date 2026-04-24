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Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 02:42 PM IST

Delhi News Ex-Help Raped Alwar Woman 12 Hours Later Killed IRS Officer’s Daughter | Delhi Murder

23-year-old Rahul Meena's night of violence began with a rape in Alwar and ended with an attack in Delhi. Over the course of under 12 hours, Rahul Meena first raped a woman in Rajasthan's Alwar before travelling nearly 200 km to the national capital, where he raped and killed a 22-year-old. Rahul was arrested on Wednesday night, hours after the second crime -- the rape and murder of the daughter of an IRS officer in Delhi's posh Kailash Hills area. Incidentally, Rahul had been employed as a house help with the family up until a few months ago. #delhi #delhinews #delhimurdernews #delhipolice

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23-year-old Rahul Meena's night of violence began with a rape in Alwar and ended with an attack in Delhi. Over the course of under 12 hours, Rahul Meena first raped a woman in Rajasthan's Alwar before travelling nearly 200 km to the national capital, where he raped and killed a 22-year-old.

Rahul was arrested on Wednesday night, hours after the second crime -- the rape and murder of the daughter of an IRS officer in Delhi's posh Kailash Hills area. Incidentally, Rahul had been employed as a house help with the family up until a few months ago.

#delhi #delhinews #delhimurdernews #delhipolice

delhi irs officer daughter murder case
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