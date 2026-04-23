Delhi News: Ex-Help Dragged IRS Officer's Daughter Down The Stairs For Fingerprint To Open Safe

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Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 08:21 PM IST

Delhi News Ex-Help Dragged IRS Officers Daughter Down The Stairs For Fingerprint To Open Safe

After assaulting and raping the 22-year-old daughter of a senior IRS officer at their home in south Delhi, Rahul Meena, their former house help, used the young woman’s fingerprints to open a biometric safe. After his arrest on Wednesday, the 23-year-old accused, Rahul Meena, revealed disturbing details about the sequence of events that led to the murder of the victim.

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After assaulting and raping the 22-year-old daughter of a senior IRS officer at their home in south Delhi, Rahul Meena, their former house help, used the young woman’s fingerprints to open a biometric safe. After his arrest on Wednesday, the 23-year-old accused, Rahul Meena, revealed disturbing details about the sequence of events that led to the murder of the victim.

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