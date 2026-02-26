Delhi News Delhi IRS Officer Daughter Murder Ex Help Arrested From Hotel Police Reveal Details

In a shocking incident in South Delhi’s Amar Colony, a 19-year-old former domestic help, Rahul Meena, was arrested for the brutal murder of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer's daughter. The tragedy unfolded while the officer and his wife were at the gym; upon their return, "they found their daughter lying unconscious" and rushed her to Fortis Hospital, where she was tragically declared dead. Delhi Police acted swiftly, deploying multiple teams to track the suspect who had been dismissed by the family just 1.5 months prior. CCTV evidence was instrumental in the breakthrough, showing that the accused "entered the house around 6:39 AM" and exited by 7:20 AM. Following a rapid manhunt, police successfully apprehended Rahul Meena from an OYO hotel in the Dwarka area. Joint CP Vijay Kumar stated that the department has gathered "very strong evidence" and intends to build a robust legal case to ensure the accused faces the "severest possible punishment" for this heinous crime.