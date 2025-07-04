Delhi News Delhi Government Bows To Public Anger Old Cars Bikes Safe For Now | Old Car Rule

The Delhi government has 'put on hold' the order to deny fuel to petrol vehicles over 15 years and diesel vehicles over 10 years old. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa cited 'technological challenges and complex systems' as reasons. The order, effective July 1 under CAQM, aimed to curb vehicular pollution, impacting over 62 lakh vehicles. Cameras at fuel stations linked to a central database were to identify 'end of life' vehicles, but the Delhi government stated the system was not 'robust.' The decision follows massive public backlash from owners of well-maintained older vehicles.