Delhi News Coolest June Day As Rain-Thunderstorms Bring Relief IMD Issues Red Alert | Delhi Rains

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the southwest monsoon has advanced further into several parts of southern and eastern India, while a western disturbance is expected to trigger widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms and strong winds across northwestern India till June 13. The National Capital is under a yellow alert for June 13. Delhiites can expect partly cloudy skies with thundersqualls and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, accompanied by a spell of light rain in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures are expected to range between a comfortable low of 23°C and a maximum of 37°C.