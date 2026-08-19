Delhi News Atishi Slams BJP Calls AAPs Satyendar Jain Arrest A Political Conspiracy

AAP leader Atishi has alleged that the arrest of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain is part of a political conspiracy by the BJP aimed at targeting opposition leaders and disrupting the party ahead of the upcoming Punjab polls. She accused the BJP of selectively targeting political opponents while alleging scams by those in power. Atishi also highlighted Jain’s earlier legal battle and detention, calling it an example of political harassment. She said Punjab voters would give a “befitting reply” to what she described as political targeting.