Delhi News At Least 3 Dead Several Injured As Massive Fire Engulfs Building In Tughlakabad Area

Days after Malviya Nagar hotel fire in India's national capital, another fire erupted in Delhi's Tughlakabad area leading to the death of at least three people died. The massive fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Tughlakabad Extension area in the early hours of Friday (June 12), police said. Police also said that eight people have been rescued so far by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) staff and were shifted to a nearby hospital with the help of Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS). Preliminary information from the fire department indicated that the fire originated in vehicles parked inside the house. According to the fire department, the injured were shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.