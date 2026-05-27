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Updated: May 27, 2026, 09:14 PM IST

Delhi News Air India Flights Cut Soaring Fuel Costs Airspace Curbs Aviation Crisis

Tata-owned Air India is facing mounting aviation fuel cost pressures, forcing the airline to trim its operations just as demand peaks. Amid soaring jet fuel prices, Air India is set to cut domestic flights and reduce frequencies during the busy summer travel season, with services likely reduced between June and August. The challenges extend far beyond fuel prices. Pakistan airspace curbs are heavily increasing operational expenses, forcing flights—such as the Delhi to London route—to take significantly longer paths.

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Tata-owned Air India is facing mounting aviation fuel cost pressures, forcing the airline to trim its operations just as demand peaks. Amid soaring jet fuel prices, Air India is set to cut domestic flights and reduce frequencies during the busy summer travel season, with services likely reduced between June and August. The challenges extend far beyond fuel prices. Pakistan airspace curbs are heavily increasing operational expenses, forcing flights—such as the Delhi to London route—to take significantly longer paths.

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