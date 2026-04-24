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INDIA
Rahul Meena, accused of killing the 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer at their home in Southeast Delhi, told the court that he committed the gruesome crime for money and that he dragged the victim’s body to obtain her fingerprints to open the cash locker.