Delhi News: 3 Air India Aircraft Damaged By Rain, Winds At Delhi Airport's Terminal 2

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Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 09:49 AM IST

Delhi News 3 Air India Aircraft Damaged By Rain Winds At Delhi Airports Terminal 2

Delhi's weather on Sunday evening took a sudden turn with a sudden rainstorm hitting several parts of the national capital. This storm left three aircraft damaged when they were hit by ground support equipment due to strong winds. After this, all three aircraft, which were parked at Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, were taken out of operation after the collision, said the operator. As per online reports, one of the damaged aircraft will be grounded for a few days for repair, whereas the other two are expected to fly by this week.

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Delhi's weather on Sunday evening took a sudden turn with a sudden rainstorm hitting several parts of the national capital. This storm left three aircraft damaged when they were hit by ground support equipment due to strong winds. After this, all three aircraft, which were parked at Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, were taken out of operation after the collision, said the operator. As per online reports, one of the damaged aircraft will be grounded for a few days for repair, whereas the other two are expected to fly by this week.

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