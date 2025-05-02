Delhi News 100 Trees Uprooted Roads Blocked as Storm Hits Delhi-NCR | Delhi Weather Today

Delhi News: 100+ Trees Uprooted, Roads Blocked as Storm Hits Delhi-NCR | Delhi Weather Today Delhi-NCR was battered by heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on May 2, leading to over 100 trees being uprooted and major roads blocked. The IMD issued a red alert for the region, warning of severe weather conditions. Waterlogging and traffic disruptions were reported across several areas. Watch for full ground updates.