Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

After Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dixit, Atishi Marlena Singh takes over as Delhi's third female chief minister, replacing Arvind Kejriwal. She has held some portfolios, including those related to tourism, PWD, culture, and education. Before going into politics, Atishi, an Oxford graduate with experience in teaching, also worked with her husband on organic farms.