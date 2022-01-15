Delhi: National Gallery of Modern Art celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with Kala kumbh

National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) celebrated ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on January 14 by organising a unique art workshop Kala Kumbh for painting gigantic scrolls of approx 750 meters in size, representing the tales of valor of unsung heroes of India's freedom movement. While speaking to ANI, Director-General of National Gallery of Modern Art, Adwaita Gadanayak on January 14 said, “Kala Kumbh organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav reflects the essence of unity in diversity. Around 600 artists took part in the scroll. These paintings will form an integral part of the Republic day celebrations this year.”