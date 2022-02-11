Search icon
Delhi: Mughal Gardens to open for public from Feb 12

The famed Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan are set to open to the general public from February 12 to March 16. Visitors will be allowed to see the Gardens only through advance online booking.

