Delhi model of governance not acceptable in Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

As the campaign for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections began, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on April 22 hit out at Aam Aadmi Party leaders’ visit to the state and said that the Delhi model of governance is not acceptable in the state. “Arvind Kejriwal is trying to put efforts for his party. These visits will continue till the polls, but comparing Himachal Pradesh with Delhi's model is not acceptable; societal and political circumstances are difficult here. Himachal public has not given a place or respect to a third party ever. So BJP will definitely come to power in Himachal Pradesh,” he said. The Legislative Assembly in the state will be held in November this year.