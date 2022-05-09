Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Know about Indias fastest train - Speed features safety and more

India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) trains for the Delhi-Meerut corridor were recently handed over to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). This first train will be run on Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor and are capable of running at a top speed of 180 kilometre per hour.