Delhi Manish Sisodia inaugurates Centre for Health Allied Medicine and Paramedical Science at DSEU

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on April 04 inaugurated the Centre for Health, Allied Medicine and Paramedical Sciences at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). “120 children will get admission in the new centre we are starting today. There is one nurse for every 10 physicians in the country, whereas the opposite should be true. The demand for jobs in medical fields has increased after COVID,” Sisodia added.