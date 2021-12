Delhi Lt Governor, CM, Deputy CM pay tributes to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal paid his last respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at their residence in the national capital on December 10. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also paid tributes to General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat who lost their lives in Tamil Nadu chopper crash on December 08.