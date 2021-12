Delhi: Long queues witnessed outside metro stations amid ‘Yellow Alert’

Amid increasing Omicron threat, metro trains in Delhi are running with 50 per cent seating capacity. However, long queues were seen outside Laxmi Nagar and Akshardham metro stations on December 29 due to strict vigil. Delhi Government on December 28 announced ‘Yellow Alert’ of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid Omicron scare.