Delhi likely to witness 14,000 fresh COVID infection: Heath Minister Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on January 06 said that the national capital is likely to witness 14,000 fresh COVID cases and daily positivity rate may rise to around 14 per cent. “Delhi is likely to witness 14,000 fresh COVID cases on January 06 and the daily positivity rate may rise to around 14 per cent. No person has died of Omicron variant in the national capital so far. As of now, it appears lockdown is not needed,” he added.