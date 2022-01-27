Delhi likely to report less than 5000 cases today Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on January 27 said that Delhi is likely to report less than 5,000 cases today. While Speaking to ANI Satyendar Jain said that, “The COVID situation is in control. Today Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10 per cent.”