Delhi likely to report 10000 COVID-19 cases today Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on January 05 has confirmed the onset of the fifth wave and said that the city is likely to report 10,000 cases today. “Daily positivity rate rising to nearly 10%. The fifth wave of COVID-19 has set in Delhi Government has instructed private hospitals to increase the number of reserved beds for COVID patients to 40% from 10% of their capacity. Nearly 2% of beds are occupied in the government hospitals,” he added.