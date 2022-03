Delhi: LG Anil Baijal, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, CM Arvind Kejriwal pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, State Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid floral tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on March 23.