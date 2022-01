Delhi L-G Anil Baijal pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on January 24 paid homage to martyrs at the National War Memorial at India Gate. India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 73rd year of enactment of the Constitution of India. On January 21, the Amar Jawan Jyoti, or the ‘eternal flame’ for soldiers at India Gate was merged with the torch at the National War Memorial.