Delhi Kanjhawala Hit-&-Run Case: What we know so far about the accident that has shocked India

2023, the year began, and with it began an uproar. India’s national capital, Delhi. A 20-year-old woman dies allegedly after her scooter gets hit by a car. An incident that’s only becoming murkier. That isn’t all. What’s worse? Her corpse, dragged by the vehicle for almost 13 KM. New revelations, New discoveries. As the investigation into the Delhi hit-and-run case continues, let's take a look at how things have unfolded and what all we know so far about the case.