Delhi: K Kavitha sits on hunger strike demanding Women’s Reservation Bill

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao K Kavitha on March 10 led 1-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament.While speaking to ANI, BRS Leader Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta said, “BJP had promised to pass Women Reservation Bill in 2019 manifesto. But they did nothing. Narendra Modi-led BJP government is emphasising on girls’ education but they are silent on the Women Reservation Bill. 26 parties from 16 states are participating in the hunger strike led by Kavitha Kalvakuntla.”

