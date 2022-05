Delhi: K Chidambaram denies facilitating visas for Chinese nationals

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on May 26 arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi in connection with the alleged visa scam case. Notably, the Congress MP has been named in the alleged visa scam case by the CBI. “I have not facilitating a single Chinese national in getting a visa,” K Chidambaram said.